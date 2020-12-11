Data literacy necessary amid COVID-19 pandemic

Data literacy is no longer an option; it's a necessity.

That was the message of Valerie Logan, CEO and founder of The Data Lodge, a data training services provider, who spoke on Thursday during a session at Beyond.2020, BI and analytics vendor ThoughtSpot's virtual user conference.

Some organizations began adopting data cultures in 2017, according to Logan, and the trend continued to slowly gain momentum through 2019. They developed data literacy programs, educating employees beyond IT departments and data analysts in the language and usage of data.

But data literacy wasn't a high priority for many businesses until 2020, when data became critical to survival in numerous ways.

When COVID-19 began to spread in March 2020, healthcare facilities were suddenly dealing with patient surges, governments were forced to shut down local economies, and many businesses were faced with almost a complete loss of revenue.

Data and analytics were crucial to making decisions that would ensure healthcare organizations had enough ventilators and personal protective equipment on hand to deal with potential patient surges, that government agencies could reopen economies, and for businesses to make decisions to stay afloat.

"Data literacy just got real. It can no longer be ignored," Logan said. "The pandemic has made this personal for all of us, not only in our work roles but in our personal lives with our friends and families trying to make critical life decisions."

Valerie Logan, founder and CEO of The Data Lodge, discusses the importance of data culture.