Oracle Analytics helps Northwell Health meet staffing needs

When COVID-19 struck in March 2020 and hospital intensive care units were suddenly overwhelmed with patients, Northwell Health used Oracle Analytics to manage the situation.

Northwell Health, based in Great Neck, N.Y., is the largest healthcare provider and private healthcare employer in New York State, with more than 74,000 employees as of 2020.

The organization, formerly known as North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System, operates 23 hospitals, including North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center near New York City.

New York City was one of the areas hit hardest by COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic.

Northwell needed to react quickly, adding staff to hospitals in areas most affected by the coronavirus to handle the surge in patients needing critical care.

Upgrading with Oracle Before the pandemic, the organization's human resources department used Excel spreadsheets to manage staff, converted the spreadsheets to PDFs and emailed the PDFs to HR personnel. In addition, once the pandemic struck, Northwell's HR employees held daily meetings to go over staffing needs and best mete out personnel. The system, however, was inefficient. So Northwell, which had begun using Oracle Cloud as the foundation for its HR needs before the pandemic, selected an Oracle Analytics dashboard that it now uses for all its staffing needs. Using a dashboard from Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management, Northwell Health is now able to monitor patient flow, staffing numbers and other resources in a single location. "When the pandemic hit, Northwell had the largest number of COVID-19 patients that were hospitalized in the U.S., so HR played a significant role in supporting Northwell during this extraordinary time," Elina Petrillo, vice president of product and solution delivery at Northwell, said recently during the initial episode of the Oracle Analytics Forum, a virtual series hosted by the tech giant. Elina Petrillo, vice president of product and solution delivery at Northwell Health, discusses the organization's use of Oracle Analytics to inform its staffing decisions during the pandemic. Manually inputting data to Excel spreadsheets, converting the spreadsheets to PDFs, emailing the PDFs to key personnel and then holding virtual meetings to go over staffing needs took too long when patient numbers and hospital needs were constantly changing. Northwell needed a more efficient process to determine staffing needs and implement them, and Oracle Analytics provided a way to do it . "We were moving nurses from one hospital to another to help the critical areas, and also brought in over 700 temporary nurses, so we needed to have one global view on the staffing," Petrillo said. We were moving nurses from one hospital to another to help the critical areas, and also brought in over 700 temporary nurses, so we needed to have one global view on the staffing. Elina PetrilloVice president of product and solution delivery, Northwell Health Using Oracle Analytics, Northwell was able to automate all data input. Old spreadsheets were converted into a format that can be ingested by Oracle Analytics Cloud. Meanwhile, Northwell is creating no new spreadsheets, with all pertinent information now automatically combined with the existing data used to populate the dashboard. But beyond eliminating the need to manually input data into spreadsheets, the efficient, single view of the data ended the need for daily meetings. "Because of the analytics, we could do many things differently," Petrillo said. "We stopped creating huge spreadsheets and turning them into PDF documents, and then we got a phone call from our chief nursing officer that said that we no longer need to meet daily. The … tools that we put in place were enough to look at the data instead of having daily critical meetings."