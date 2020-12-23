The data scientist job outlook positive post-pandemic

The data scientist job outlook in 2021 remains positive despite a year of challenges.

Indeed's Hiring Lab found that technology job postings were negatively affected by the pandemic. On top of the decline, the technology sector has had a lackluster recovery.

But the data scientist job outlook for 2021 remains bright. Next year shows signs of a strong recovery and increase in the value of data science jobs and the overall tech job market.

According to Glassdoor's 50 Best Jobs in America for 2020, data scientist remains in the top three best positions in the U.S., with a high job satisfaction and median base salary over $100,000. And so despite a decline in position postings, becoming a data scientist remains as desirable as pre-pandemic levels.

Data scientists still growing But the dramatic job posting decrease doesn't paint the whole picture. The value of data literacy and analytical capacity has not decreased in enterprise, rather the ability for organizations to hire these high-value positions has declined. "There are no signs that they're going to be less in demand," said Frank Buytendijk, analyst at Gartner. "The number of chief data officers is still increasing." Organizations are still relatively data illiterate, and data analytics remains a relatively young industry. As data science and analytics continue to grow, acquiring and retaining experienced and knowledgeable in data and analytics employees will be important. "Data science in a business context goes beyond merely doing research and statistics with data provided to you, as it requires the person to understand the full data pipeline," said Steve Tycast, director of data and analytics at AIM Consulting Group. In his observations at Gartner, Buytendijk has seen that job postings have added more and more analytical requirements. Successful organizations look to combine skills for data analysis and management. And enterprises ideally hope this combination can come from a small core. Data scientists require a diverse set of skills in order to meet the demands put upon them in the enterprise.

Data scientists and data science teams The pandemic forced organizations to rethink hiring data scientists. Instead of putting significant funds toward an individual, organizations have sought to build data science teams. There is a set of skills companies look for when they build their data science team. There must be individuals with business skills and those capable of understanding what your data can be used for and how it can improve business operations. Accompanying them, you need team members with quantitative skills -- those who can understand the models and their limitations. There also must be people on the team with certain technological skills who are capable of handling data management. "You put people with different skill sets and different assets together in order to create the entity," Buytendijk said. "And the chances that one person is an expert in all three are pretty small, so you try to pull together small teams of people that have crossover skills." For organizations that are unable or hesitant to commit resources to data science positions, it is necessary to look to multiple hires to solve the overarching problem of gathering, handling and application of data through analytics and machine learning. Data scientists are often supposed to be the combination of all three and are difficult to find and keep. Their combination of skills and enterprise reliance on data relates to their increased popularity and demand. "An exceptional candidate has the ability to think critically, demonstrating that they fully understand the business problem and have the ability to walk me through the steps in creating the solution," Tycast said. "It is not just technically delivering a result but showing the successes and failures using various variables and algorithms to derive the best answer."