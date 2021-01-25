Customer analytics firms merge to take on Salesforce, Adobe

Two small customer analytics vendors merged on Jan. 19 to form Algonomy, an alternative to CRM giants Salesforce and Adobe that offers a customer data platform built on augmented intelligence and machine learning to provide insights in real time.

Manthan Systems, founded in 2004 and based in Bengaluru, India, specialized in predictive analytics and business intelligence software designed for retail enterprises, while RichRelevance, founded in 2006 and based in San Francisco, specialized in customer experience personalization.

Algonomy is based in San Francisco with operations in Bengaluru and has about 600 employees.

By combining the customer and data analytics platform offered by Manthan -- including more than 300 algorithms built on augmented intelligence and machine learning -- with RichRelevance's expertise in global retail, Algonomy offers a customer data platform to both enable retail enterprises to offer personalized customer experiences and make decisions in real time.

Manthan and RichRelevance first started exploring plans to merge in late 2018 and closed on their intent to merge in September 2019. The combination benefits both companies given the complementary capabilities, according to Brandon Purcell, principal analyst at Forrester Research.

"This looks like a big win," he said. "They both have a very long history and steady focus on data and data analytics to drive a better, more personalized retail experience. Both, throughout their history, have been laser focused on the retail industry, and I think that is a key benefit and differentiator for them."

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Atul Jalan, previously Manthan's CEO, is the CEO of Algonomy and Sarath Jarugula, who previously served as the CEO of RichRelevance, is Algonomy's chief product officer.

"The two key concepts we're betting our entire farm on are being algorithmic-first to solve retail problems and coming at it from a digital-first perspective as a way to think about the problem, think about the space and think about solving customer engagement challenges," Jarugula said.

Manthan and RichRelevance have about 400 customers between them, including retailers, consumer brands, restaurant chains and convenience stores. Among them are Burberry, eBay, KFC, Honeywell and Tiffany & Co.

And while not nearly the size of customer relationship management (CRM) giants like Salesforce and Adobe, with its 600 employees, Algonomy hopes to be viewed as an alternative.

"From a competitive perspective, we become a credible alternative," said Raj Badarinath, Algonomy's chief marketing officer. "This merger gives us breadth, and with a larger team it gives us the credibility to fulfill some of the larger enterprise clients and become the third platform of choice."

An Algonomy dashboard displays an organization's sales data.