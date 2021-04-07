Logi Analytics acquired by ERP vendor Insightsoftware

BREAKING -- Logi Analytics was acquired by Insightsoftware on Wednesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Logi, founded in 2000 and based in McLean, Va., specializes in providing capabilities that enable developers to build applications.

In June 2020, the vendor unveiled Logi Composer, a new tool for developers to create embedded analytics applications. At the time, then-CEO Steven Schneider called the release the most significant new product in Logi's history and said it was the culmination of more than seven years of research and development.

Schneider voluntarily stepped down in October 2020 after five years as CEO while remaining the vendor's executive chairman. Kevin Greene, who had been Logi's COO since 2017, was named Schneider's replacement.

In a statement, Greene said joining forces with Insightsoftware will speed up Logi's growth.

"We are honored to join forces with an industry leader in our pursuit to help customers derive insights from transactional and operational data to drive faster, more informed decisions," he said. "As the analytics layer of our customers' applications, we have a profound impact on decision making across the enterprise, and joining Insightsoftware will accelerate our global reach and supply added resources."

An organization's event sales data is displayed on a sample Logi Analytics dashboard.

Founded in 1993 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Insightsoftware is an ERP vendor specializing in financial reporting and budgeting.

Prior to acquiring Logi, Insightsoftware had made nine acquisitions and was itself acquired by private equity firm TA Associates in 2018.

Jim Triandiflou, CEO of Insightsoftware, called the acquisition of Logi a critical piece of the company's long-term strategy.

"With Logi Analytics' robust operational reporting solution paired with our market-leading financial reporting, we can provide our customers the ability to report on every area of their business," he said in a statement. "In addition, Logi Analytics' leading position in embedded analytics opens a whole new market opportunity for us."

Logi was advised by Macquarie Capital as the acquisition was put together.

Reporting in progress -- full story to follow.