Active intelligence continues to guide Qlik roadmap

The principle of active intelligence continues to guide the Qlik roadmap.

Qlik, an analytics vendor founded in 1993 and based in King of Prussia, Pa., first introduced the concept of active intelligence during QlikWorld 2020, Qlik's virtual user conference in June 2020.

Defined as the ability to deliver data and analytics to users in real time wherever they might be at a given moment so they can make data-driven decisions, active intelligence relies on automated integration to take raw data and transform it, analytics to understand the data and data literacy as a service to turn the insights into action.

With active intelligence a guiding principle, in the past year, Qlik introduced such features as a SaaS data catalog, push notifications delivered to whatever medium users prefer such as text messages and Slack alerts, and most recently a new mobile app that optimizes the Qlik Sense analytics platform for mobile devices.

In addition, Qlik acquired Blendr.io to improve its ability to integrate with SaaS and cloud data storage platforms.

New Blendr features and Notes and Forts On May 10 during the keynote address of QlikWorld 2021, Qlik unveiled its product strategy and roadmap for the year ahead, and the capabilities added through the Blendr acquisition featured prominently. In addition, Qlik introduced new features called Notes and Forts, which along with Qlik Blendr are all designed to foster active intelligence. Qlik gave no specific timetable for their general availability. "The paradigm shift and the move from passive to active analytics is here," Mike Capone, Qlik's CEO, said, referring to the vendor's emphasis on active intelligence. "Qlik [is] helping customers go beyond the dashboard. We are delivering insights from all of your data -- in real time -- that drives impact." Notes is a new collaboration tool that enables users to add human perspective to key performance indicators, charts and dashboards to enable discussions across different applications throughout the analytics process. In particular, the tool sparks conversations should someone be alerted to an anomaly that needs to be addressed and allows users to act based on the collaboration. Forts, meanwhile, is a tool that enables users to securely bring Qlik's analytics capabilities to their data whether it resides on premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid of the two. The tool extends Qlik Sense SaaS platform into customers' data center rather than require them to extract data to use and then return it once it's no longer needed. And because the data doesn't need to be extracted, transformed and loaded into Qlik and then back again, whatever governance measures an organization applies to its data remain unchanged.

Connecting to data sources Finally, Qlik Blendr enables automation and integration. Blendr connects with data sources -- Salesforce, Slack and Google Ads, for example -- and with without requiring code users can create automated integration workflows. That automated integration, in particular, will be useful for Qlik customers, according to Dave Menninger, director of data and analytics research at Ventana Research. "Blendr presents unique capabilities to tie the output of analytics into operational applications such as Salesforce and others," he said. "For decades, analytics has been disconnected from the actual business processes of an organization. The Blendr integration appears to be far simpler than API-based integrations that are generally required to tie analytics back to operations." Similarly, Doug Henschen, principal analyst at Constellation Research, said the addition of Blendr's capabilities stood out. "What’s now called the Qlik Blendr automation platform is crucial to Qlik’s push to activate data," he said. "It offers a way to tie together business processes that touch multiple applications and use analytics to compel action -- either automated or human driven -- rather than just informing action."

Active intelligence plus acquisitions Qlik's emphasis on active intelligence over the past year comes after a series of acquisitions added capabilities that enabled the vendor to transform itself from a traditional business intelligence vendor to one capable of enabling customers throughout the analytics process from data capture and integration through analysis and insight. Among its acquisitions in recent years were Podium Data and Attunity to add data integration capabilities, RoxAI to add augmented intelligence and machine learning prowess, and then Blendr.io to augment its existing data integration capabilities -- specifically with respect to application programming interfaces -- and add automation proficiency. In addition to moving beyond traditional BI, Qlik prioritized growth in the cloud and began releasing new features in the SaaS version of its platform before its enterprise version.