Tableau platform update features upgraded AI tools

Upgraded augmented intelligence tools highlight the latest Tableau Software platform update.

In addition, Tableau unveiled two new integrations with Salesforce, which acquired Tableau for $15.7 billion in June 2019, one of which is generally available, while the other is expected to be made available early in 2022.

Tableau, an analytics vendor founded in 2003 and based in Seattle, released version 2021.2 of its platform in general availability on June 29.

Question and answer

Included in the Tableau platform update are upgrades to Ask Data and Explain Data, tools that use augmented intelligence capabilities to enable users to query and understand their data using natural language.

Tableau first unveiled Ask Data in 2019, but despite enabling queries using natural language, it was still geared toward trained analysts.

The updated version opens the tool to more potential users by making it available for both Tableau Server and Tableau Online, and using AI and machine learning (ML) to add personalized guidance capabilities that help customers of any skill level ask the most relevant questions of their data.

Explain Data, meanwhile, was also first introduced 2019 and automatically generates explanations of data points.

The newest version, like the Ask Data update, opens a tool previously geared toward trained analysts to more potential users. It is also now available for both Tableau Server and Tableau Online and adds a new user interface to make it easier to navigate and reduce the risk of an erroneous explanation by searching the entire data source, rather than just what is shown in a given data visualization.

With 2021.2, they are now available to casual users and not just analysts, [and] since this is the community that will most benefit from these features, that's a significant improvement. David MenningerSenior vice president and research director, Ventana Research

Motivation for the updates to Ask Data and Explain Data came from a mix of customer feedback and Tableau's own plans to make the tools more accessible, according to Francois Ajenstat, chief product officer at Tableau.

"When we introduced Ask Data and Explain Data two years ago, the feedback was enthusiastically positive, but to truly achieve its potential, customers wanted to enable this functionality to every user," he said. "In addition, we knew that by enabling everyone with natural language query, we had to make the experience even easier to use and intuitive."

Because both Ask Data and Explain Data are now usable by a wider audience, the upgraded versions are compelling, according to David Menninger, senior vice president and research director at Ventana Research.

"With 2021.2, they are now available to casual users and not just analysts, [and] since this is the community that will most benefit from these features, that's a significant improvement," he said.

Similarly, Mike Leone, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, said the updates to Ask Data and Explain Data are substantial because they will make the tools available to more users.

"Addressing data-centric skills gaps will go a long way in enabling a data-centric culture," he said. "Technology infused with AI and self-service [capabilities] will enable business adopters to further separate themselves from the competitive pack. Generalists are empowered to do more with data, while data rock stars are freed of their data-centric operational burdens."

Leone added that AI tools such as Ask Data and Explain Data are popular with analytics users, with ESG predicting 88% growth in the adoption of augmented analytics tools over the next 12 months.

"Of all the capabilities that organizations plan to invest in over the next year in support of business intelligence and data-driven initiatives, augmented analytics is definitively at the top of the list," he said.