Startup Sisu adds more automation to its analytics platform

As Sisu approaches two years since it emerged from stealth, the analytics vendor continues to focus on simplifying the process of discovering why changes happen, while adding capabilities that enable organizations to understand what to do next.

When Sisu, founded in 2018 and based in San Francisco, went public with its capabilities in November 2019, it had one simple, straightforward focus. Its analytics platform used machine learning and statistical analysis to automatically monitor changes in data sets. But rather than just alert customers to changes in those data sets, it also aimed to explain why those changes occurred.

Soon, in July 2020, the vendor expanded the different ways it could explain changes to key metrics, adding capabilities such as the ability to diagnose the results of A/B and other group comparison testing.

And then in early 2021, Sisu redesigned its entire analytics platform to include a central repository where organizations can define their key performance indicators so those metrics have the same designation across all departments.

Since then, the most significant addition to the Sisu analytics platform has been the release of Smart Waterfall Charts, according to Peter Bailis, founder and CEO of Sisu.

Smart Waterfalls The new feature, which Sisu unveiled in the spring, aims to deliver the right information to users when they need it. Frequently, when key metrics change, data analysts need to develop summaries of what took place and deliver those to the organization's leaders. And often, they'll use a waterfall chart -- a visualization that shows the effect of sequentially introduced data -- to do so. An organization's shipping data is displayed in a sample Smart Waterfall Chart from Sisu. Building those charts, however, is a manual process, and it's time-consuming. Just as the Sisu analytics platform is designed to automate explanations, Smart Waterfall Charts automates the creation of waterfall charts. It uses machine learning to quickly examine all potential factors that led to a change, select the most meaningful ones, put them in the waterfall chart and share the chart with key decision-makers. "This saves analysts days of time because we're, essentially, selecting the factors that appear on the waterfall, [and then we] collectively explain the change and put it in a business-friendly format," Bailis said, noting that manually combing through the factors that could potentially explain a change is onerous. Smart Waterfall Charts, meanwhile, is interactive, Bailis added. "We'll give them the first cut, and if they want to pull in a new factor that wasn't in the waterfall, they can do that and we'll reorganize the chart," he said. "It's a very iterative process. Otherwise, they're just guessing what to put in." They're automatically figuring out what's changed and what are the key drivers and doing some pretty sophisticated analysis to come up with the waterfall representation. David MenningerSenior vice president and research director, Ventana Research That removal of guesswork is key, according to David Menninger, senior vice president and research director at Ventana Research. "They're automatically figuring out what's changed and what are the key drivers and doing some pretty sophisticated analysis to come up with the waterfall representation," he said. "It's useful from the perspective that it would be complicated for many people to do that type of analysis. They automate sophisticated analyses." That automation enables analysts to explore more possibilities, and by reducing barriers to certain analyses, it increases the likelihood they will be run, Menninger added. He cautioned, however, that analysts still need to exercise critical thinking and shouldn't become over-reliant on automation tools such as Smart Waterfall Charts. "Analysts still need to apply the 'does this make sense' filter," he said.