Alteryx partnership with UiPath adds automation capabilities

Alteryx on Tuesday unveiled an expanded partnership agreement with UiPath that includes technological innovation and a go-to-market strategy.

Alteryx, a data management specialist founded in 1997 and based in Irvine, Calif., has made automation a major focus over the past few years.

In mid-2020, the vendor rebranded its suite of capabilities as the Alteryx APA Platform, with APA an acronym for Analytic Process Automation. Since then, the vendor has introduced such capabilities as Automatic Mode in its Assisted Modeling Tool for data modeling, Automated Recommendations and Automated Machine Learning.

UiPath, meanwhile, is a leading specialist in robotic process automation founded in 2005 and based in New York. Its IPO on April 23, in which it raised $1.34 billion, was one of the biggest software IPOs ever, and boosted the vendor's valuation to $35.8 billion.

Partners in automation The expanded partnership between Alteryx and UiPath recently resulted in a new connector that enables Alteryx users to call out to UiPath bots and bring UiPath's RPA capabilities into their workflows. In October, as part of the joint go-to-market strategy between the vendors, Alteryx will take part in UiPath's Forward IV 2021 conference in Las Vegas. Alteryx and UiPath unveiled their first connector in 2020, enabling UiPath bots to access data sources within Alteryx, and the latest connector -- included in version 2021.3 of Alteryx's platform released in August 2021 -- essentially turns what was a one-way connector into a two-way connector. Using the connector, joint Alteryx and UiPath customers can more easily automate repeatable tasks that otherwise need to be done manually, particularly those related to extracting and loading data from external data sources. A screenshot displays a workflow combining Alteryx's Analytic Process Automation platform with robotic process automation capabilities. "There's growing momentum around the partnership," said Steve Wooledge, Alteryx's vice president of global partner marketing. "We're seeing high customer demand because of the strategic nature of automation right now. Because of COVID-19, digitization of organizations has accelerated, and [because of UiPath] we have the opportunity to streamline and accelerate the rate of these digital processes." Similarly, Donald Farmer, founder and principal at TreeHive Strategy, said the partnership between Alteryx and UiPath will increase Alteryx's ability to automate aspects of its platform and, with ease of use a significant focus for the vendor, make Alteryx's tools more efficient. In particular, the partnership will enable Alteryx to offer a more fully automated platform rather than one limited to certain capabilities that can be automated while others still require significant manual work. Overall, this is a good move. Donald FarmerFounder and principal, TreeHive Strategy "Overall, this is a good move," he said. "One of the bright points in Alteryx's technical development recently has been their Analytic Process Automation, which sought to automate important parts of the analytic workflow. However, APA had gaps, especially when it came to accessing file-based data sources, and RPA -- in this case from UiPath -- really helps." Farmer added that RPA is a rising trend in analytics, and Alteryx is among those reacting to the trend and infusing significant automation capabilities into its platform. "RPA is helping analysts with these processes throughout the industry -- not just Alteryx customers -- so this move reflects a broader trend in analytics," he said. According to Wooledge, joint customers of Alteryx and UiPath have been seeing benefits from the use of both vendors' tools ever since the two first teamed up in about a year ago. For example, one insurance company that now uses both Alteryx and UiPath had been processing around 35,000 claims annually and wanted to grow that to about 60,000, he said. Before implementing Alteryx and UiPath, a team of 20 people was processing the claims, and a person specializing in data management was overseeing fraud detection. Because everything was being done manually, claims took about five weeks to process. With automation, the organization cut the time it took to process claims by 90%, increased the number of claims it can process by 50%, and a full return on investment in Alteryx and UiPath took just six months, according to Wooledge. Meanwhile, the organization was able to take 18 of the 20 people who had been manually processing claims and redeploy them. "We've always talked about going from data to insights to action, and now we have the technologies," he said. "Now there are enough digital touchpoints." He added that a study by McKinsey released in late 2020 showed that digital interactions with customers now account for 65% of customer interactions, up from about 40% before the pandemic. "That gives us the opportunity to measure, analyze and create automation workflows," Wooledge said. "There's a lot more data that can be automated and streamlined. RPA really rounds out the ability to take information and insights and drive them into downstream applications and processes."