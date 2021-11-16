Salesforce to buy Narrative Science, roll it into Tableau

Data storytelling vendor Narrative Science revealed that it has reached an agreement to be acquired by Salesforce, and upon closing will become part of Tableau.

Narrative Science unveiled the acquisition news in a Nov. 15 blog post by CEO Stuart Frankel.

A spokesperson for Tableau subsequently confirmed the acquisition, but said there will be no official announcement from Salesforce or Tableau.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Narrative Science president Nick Beil told TechTarget in an email that the deal is expected to close before the end of Salesforce's fiscal year on Jan. 31, 2022.

Tableau, an analytics vendor founded in 2003 and based in Seattle, was acquired by CRM giant Salesforce for $15.7 billion in June 2019 . Once rolled into Tableau, Narrative Science, founded in 2010 and based in Chicago, will add data storytelling capabilities.

Narrative Science and Tableau have been partners since 2016, and Tableau offers the Explain Data tool that automatically generates narratives about data. But by acquiring Narrative Science, said Donald Farmer, founder and principal of TreeHive Strategy, Tableau has the potential to add deeper data storytelling capabilities.

Narrative Science overhauled its platform in late 2019, introducing Lexio as its primary offering. Lexio connects to an organization's data, whether stored on premises or in the cloud, and uses augmented intelligence and machine learning to automatically query the data and develop narrative stories.

A sample data story from Narrative Science describes an organization's sales bookings.

"Narrative Science has been partners with Tableau for some time, enabling text narratives to be generated from Tableau visualizations, but [Narrative Science] also enabled new forms of data storytelling with their Lexio product," Farmer said.

"It will be fascinating to see how much Salesforce takes on these innovative techniques and how much they leverage Narrative Science's well-established narrative generation," he continued.