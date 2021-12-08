NFL's Raiders use analytics to engage new customer base

When the National Football League's Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas before the 2020 season, they needed analytics to understand a new -- and unique to football -- customer base.

Their existing analytics stack, however, was insufficient.

To address the team's needs, and to ultimately engineer a modern analytics stack designed to learn about their unique customer base, the Raiders employed Data Clymer, a San Francisco-based consulting firm with experience building data platforms for sports franchises.

In addition to the Raiders -- and Macy's and Petco, among others -- clients include baseball's San Francisco Giants and NASCAR.

The system the Raiders were on before wasn't going to cut it. Aron ClymerFounder and CEO, Data Clymer

"The system the Raiders were on before wasn't going to cut it," said Aron Clymer, founder and CEO of Data Clymer, during a session at AWS re:Invent, the hybrid virtual and in-person conference hosted by the tech giant.

After scrapping the Raiders' previous analytics stack, Data Clymer helped the team build a stack that includes:

Salesforce to capture customer relationship data;

Matillion to extract, transform and load (ELT) the data;

Snowflake to store the data in the cloud; and

Tableau to view and analyze the data to reach insights and make data-driven decisions.

Unique circumstances The Raiders faced two significant challenges in learning about their customers and subsequently figuring out how to engage them. The first was that they were new to Las Vegas. No one in the city was loyal to the team the way fans were loyal to the Raiders when they were in Oakland. The Raiders, who were original members of the American Football League before it merged with the NFL, began in Oakland in 1960 and remained there through 1981. From 1982 through 1994, they played in Los Angeles. And after returning to Oakland in 1995, they stayed there through the 2019 season. If they had any fans in Las Vegas, it was from afar. So without a longstanding local fan base, the Raiders needed to find ways to engage potential customers in their new home city. Compounding the problem -- the second challenge -- is the identity of Las Vegas itself. The city's population is about 650,000, and the metropolitan area's population is about 2.25 million. Among NFL teams, the Raiders' new home region ranks 22nd, slightly behind Pittsburgh and just ahead of Cincinnati and Kansas City. But Las Vegas is a more popular tourist destination than all but five other American cities. The massive influx of people attending conventions and vacationing in Las Vegas represents a huge marketing opportunity for the Raiders. Another difference -- and opportunity -- is the Raiders' ownership of their own stadium. The Raiders were tenants at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum. They shared any revenue made from concession sales during home games, and they saw none of the money from concerts and other events held at the Coliseum. Now, the Raiders have the potential to host concerts and other events in Allegiant Stadium -- by far the largest venue in Las Vegas -- and reap the benefits. "I think they might make more money off of events than football in Vegas," Clymer said. "Las Vegas has never had a venue this size, so there are a lot of performers and acts that can come to Vegas who couldn't come to Vegas before. There's a whole new opportunity for the Raiders with their data." To market to a new fan base, engage an additional customer base of visitors and develop strategies for maximizing Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders needed analytics.

The problem As the Raiders were making their transition to Las Vegas and attempting to understand an entirely new customer base with vastly different characteristics than the one they left in the Bay Area, their analytics stack was not nearly fast enough. The technology they used in Oakland was antiquated. It sufficed when the franchise knew and understood its customer base, but when the team was essentially starting over and seeking new opportunities, it needed a modern analytics stack capable of leading to insights in hours and days rather than weeks and months. According to Clymer, the Raiders were using a third-party managed services system while in Oakland. "This is typical of a lot of sports teams," Clymer said. "Five or 10 years ago, [managed services] was a great idea. Outsourcing made a lot of sense. But data has gotten a lot more complex and the analytics they need to do has gotten more complex, so these systems aren't flexible enough for them. On top of that, there's a lot of latency and slowness getting the job done that they need done." Because of its antiquated analytics stack, data was siloed, query speeds were slow, it was unable to handle complex data projects and flexibility was lacking, according to Clymer. In addition, the organization's analytics workflow was a relic. Even the smallest changes required the submission of a ticket to a centralized IT team, and the turnaround time was weeks to months. It was a problem many other organizations -- not just those in the realm of sports -- faced, and many that haven't yet digitally transformed continue to face. "Things were slow, and there was significant downtime," Clymer said. "All of it built up over time and created a lot of friction for the team. It's not unique to the Raiders -- I've heard this story many times across not only major league sports teams but in industry in general." The Raiders needed to modernize their analytics to both cultivate a new customer base and maximize opportunities at hand.