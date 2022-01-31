Tibco, Citrix to merge after Citrix acquired by Vista

BREAKING -- Vista Equity Partners, the parent company of analytics vendor Tibco, on Monday said it will combine Citrix and Tibco upon completion of its acquisition of Citrix for $16.5 billion in cash.

Citrix, founded in 1989 and based in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., provides digital workspace technology that enables organizations to secure, manage and monitor a host of different technologies.

The vendor has more than 400,000 customers -- including 98% of the Fortune 500 -- with about 100 million users worldwide.

Tibco, meanwhile, is a data management and analytics vendor founded in 1997 and based Palo Alto, Calif. Vista acquired Tibco in 2014 for $4.3 billion and took it private at the time.

Vista's acquisition of Citrix is expected to close in mid-2022, according to a release.

Once Tibco and Citrix are combined, it will join Citrix's secure digital workspace and application delivery platform with Tibco's data management and analytics capabilities.

Workforce changes Dan Streetman, CEO of Tibco, noted in the release that the acquisition of Citrix stems in part from the changing nature of the workforce with many more people now working from home than two years ago before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The workplace has changed forever, and companies everywhere will require real-time access to faster, smarter insights from the increasingly large volumes of data available to them, their employees, and their ecosystems," he said. "I couldn’t be more excited about our combined vision and look forward to a strong partnership." According to the terms of the acquisition, Citrix shareholders will receive $104 per share, a premium of 30% over its 5-day volume-weighted average per share as of Dec. 7, 2021, which was the last day of trading before market speculation began about a potential deal. The acquisition has been unanimously approved by Citrix's board of directors but remains subject to approval by the company's shareholders and regulatory approval. If completed, Citrix stock will cease trading on the Nasdaq Exchange and the company will go private. Despite becoming a subsidiary of Vista -- a global investment firm with more than $86 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021 -- and combining with Tibco, Citrix will continue to operate under the Citrix name and brand and its headquarters will remain in Ft. Lauderdale.