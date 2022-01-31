Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tibco, Citrix to merge after Citrix acquired by Vista
The combination will join the analytics vendor's capabilities with a digital workspace and app delivery platform used by 98% of the Fortune 500. The deal is worth $16.5 billion.
BREAKING -- Vista Equity Partners, the parent company of analytics vendor Tibco, on Monday said it will combine Citrix and Tibco upon completion of its acquisition of Citrix for $16.5 billion in cash.
Citrix, founded in 1989 and based in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., provides digital workspace technology that enables organizations to secure, manage and monitor a host of different technologies.
The vendor has more than 400,000 customers -- including 98% of the Fortune 500 -- with about 100 million users worldwide.
Tibco, meanwhile, is a data management and analytics vendor founded in 1997 and based Palo Alto, Calif. Vista acquired Tibco in 2014 for $4.3 billion and took it private at the time.
Vista's acquisition of Citrix is expected to close in mid-2022, according to a release.
Once Tibco and Citrix are combined, it will join Citrix's secure digital workspace and application delivery platform with Tibco's data management and analytics capabilities.
Workforce changes
Dan Streetman, CEO of Tibco, noted in the release that the acquisition of Citrix stems in part from the changing nature of the workforce with many more people now working from home than two years ago before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The workplace has changed forever, and companies everywhere will require real-time access to faster, smarter insights from the increasingly large volumes of data available to them, their employees, and their ecosystems," he said. "I couldn’t be more excited about our combined vision and look forward to a strong partnership."
According to the terms of the acquisition, Citrix shareholders will receive $104 per share, a premium of 30% over its 5-day volume-weighted average per share as of Dec. 7, 2021, which was the last day of trading before market speculation began about a potential deal.
The acquisition has been unanimously approved by Citrix's board of directors but remains subject to approval by the company's shareholders and regulatory approval. If completed, Citrix stock will cease trading on the Nasdaq Exchange and the company will go private.
Despite becoming a subsidiary of Vista -- a global investment firm with more than $86 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021 -- and combining with Tibco, Citrix will continue to operate under the Citrix name and brand and its headquarters will remain in Ft. Lauderdale.
Bigger customer base
According to Bob Calderoni, Citrix interim CEO and president and chairman of the company's board of directors, the combination with Tibco will enable Citrix to operate at greater scale.
"Together with Tibco, we will be able to operate with greater scale and provide a larger customer base with a broader range of solutions to accelerate their digital transformations and enable them to deliver the future of hybrid work," he said in a release.
Calderoni added that by going private, Citrix will be able to pursue investments in capabilities it might not have been able to as a public company.
"As a private company, we will have increased financial and strategic flexibility to invest in high-growth opportunities, such as DaaS, and accelerate its ongoing cloud transition," he said in the release.
Vista's agreement to acquire of Citrix and combine it with Tibco comes four months after it reached an agreement to acquire robotic process automation vendor Blue Prism for $1.5 billion and roll it into Tibco.
That deal, however, failed to materialize when Vista's bid was exceeded by a bid SS&C Technologies and Vista chose not to come back with a higher offer.
Historically, Tibco has completed more than 30 acquisition, including its 2020 purchase of IBI, formerly known as Information Builders. Perhaps most significantly, Tibco acquired Spotfire in 2007 and has since made Spotfire the cornerstone of its business intelligence platform and one of the cornerstones of its Predict portfolio.
In addition to the Predict portfolio, Tibco operates the Connect portfolio, where it is building out its cloud capabilities and the Unify Portfolio in which it enables data management.
