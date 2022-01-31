Yellowfin acquired by B2B software specialist Idera

BREAKING -- Yellowfin was acquired by Idera, Inc., the parent company of 30 B2B software vendors.

Financial terms of the acquisition, first unveiled on Jan. 28, were not disclosed.

Yellowfin, founded in 2003 and based in Melbourne, Australia, is an analytics vendor with more than 3 million end users featuring a wide-ranging platform that includes advanced capabilities including embedded analytics, natural language processing and data storytelling.

Its most recent platform update, unveiled in December 2021, featured a new natural language query tool, data governance and application programming interface capabilities, and an updated mobile app experience.

Idera, meanwhile, was founded in 2000 and is based in Houston.

The company owns brands focused on three divisions -- data tools, developer tools and DevOps tools -- and has more than 50,000 customers worldwide. Yellowfin will become part of Idera's developer tools business, joining Apilayer, Embarcadero, Filestack, Froala, FusionCharts, LANSA, Sencha, UltraEdit, and Whole Tomato.

By becoming part of Idera, Yellowfin hopes to reach a broader customer base, according to founder and CEO Glen Rabie.

"We believe Idera provides an excellent home for Yellowfin’s products that greatly extends our scale and geographic reach," he said in a press release.

Rabie added that the acquisition will not hinder Yellowfin's research and development efforts.

"We consistently innovate and our customers receive outstanding value," he said. "I am confident this will continue with Idera."

Meanwhile, Yellowfin was an attractive acquisition target for Idera because of its application development capabilities, in particular, according to Atanas Popov, general manager of Idera's developer tools business.

"Yellowfin delivers a critical component of application development that aligns with Idera's pillars of product excellence: ease of use, quality, and scalability," he said in the release. "It expands our portfolio in a new growth area with tremendous potential for cross-sell within our existing ecosystem of customers, partners, and [independent software vendors]."

DC Advisory acted as the sole advisor to Yellowfin during its sale to Idera.

Reporting in progress -- full story to follow.