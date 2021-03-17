What do you know about graph data analytics?

Enterprise adoption of graph data analytics is set to take off in the next few years. Graph databases can help make connections that are difficult to see in traditional relational databases, making it easier to analyze relationships in different ways.

Data sets featuring complicated relationships like those used in AI, fraud detection and social media thrive in a graph data analytics environment. Graph databases show correlations and outliers that help make it possible to analyze those relationships differently than you would in a normal dashboard. You may find relationships you didn't know existed, which can improve your decision-making based on that data.

Over the past few months, we've published several articles about graph analytics and graph databases. Read up on our coverage, then use this quiz to check what you know about graph data analytics.