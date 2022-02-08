7 benefits of BI dashboards for businesses

A well-designed BI dashboard can benefit businesses in a few different ways.

BI dashboards are visual information tools organizations use to represent data and convey information efficiently. Dashboards have lots of appeal, but it is easy to miss the nuances separating well-designed dashboards and ineffective ones. Low-quality dashboard design and poor setup can limit its effectiveness. Businesses can achieve the following benefits with a well-designed BI dashboard.

1. Saving BI time Even though BI dashboards are the responsibility of the BI team or department, they are not all the department does. Updating existing means of presenting data, such as dashboards and reports, and building new ones is one part of it. Another part of it is interpreting the data, spotting trends, raising red flags, etc. With a dashboard set to perform automatic updates, the BI team spends far less time producing and maintaining the dashboard. They can then utilize the time saved on other projects or spend more time analyzing data.

2. Empowering end users There is another aspect of time-saving benefits connected to dashboards. In addition to improving the productivity of those building dashboards, BI dashboards can help increase the productivity of end users. A BI tool as simplified and clear as a dashboard empowers end users to manipulate data and get answers more efficiently. They can now obtain the answers they need independently and do not need to wait on the BI team to respond.

3. Improved efficiency enabled by BI software Depending on which BI software a business uses, it can reap benefits from any extra features it may have. This is particularly useful when the features provide more efficiency. If the software allows it, for example, a dashboard can be hosted on a cloud-based platform. This enables access to the dashboard regardless of location through a mobile app or a mobile responsive website. With this feature, dashboards are available to team members anytime and anywhere. In addition, depending on how intuitive the software is, employees can seamlessly drill down into the data to get quick answers to any questions they might have and which are not available at first glance. BI dashboard design is one of the top challenges BI managers face.

4. Bringing data together Typically, BI dashboards benefit businesses by tracking processes from beginning to end. This holistic approach means dashboards often rely on data from different locations. Dashboards are a good place to bring together all available data sources. This way, organizations can establish relationships between the data they collect and analyze it all as one.

5. Focusing on KPIs Dashboards are built to provide quick insights into some of the most important business processes. Dashboards work best if the information they contain is to the point and instantly visible. The dashboard-building process begins with determining its purpose and key performance indicators involved. KPIs are crucial metrics for the evaluation of a business process. In addition, well-designed dashboards do not have clutter and are concise. This means they allow quick access to KPIs set in the most appropriate context for the process organizations are tracking, enabling a deeper focus on those KPIs.

6. Improving the decision-making process Simply put, the purpose of BI is to answer two main questions. First, "How well are we doing?" and secondly, "What do we do next?" These questions can be about the business as a whole or segments of it. "What do we do next?" is always followed by a decision. This is precisely the purpose of a dashboard. It is meant to provide answers to numerous questions with a single goal of making an informed decision.