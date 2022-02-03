Develop a data literacy program to fit your company needs

Organizations are generating more and more data at higher rates. To harness the value of that data, employees need to be comfortable engaging with the data, achievable by developing a data literacy program around their needs and skills.

One of the key responsibilities for IT departments is to partner with business units to generate, collect and store data that can be transformed into actionable insights. Human beings seem to be doing a great job at the data generation part. Digital data created over the next five years will more than double the amount of data created now, according to Dave Reinsel, senior vice president at IDC's Global DataSphere, in the organization's 2021 DataSphere and StorageSphere forecast .

But how are organizations doing at helping end users access data and build the skills they need to analyze all this information? Not so good, apparently.

Data discovery, or not knowing data exists or who has it, was reported as the top challenge for using data to drive business value by 40% of respondents to a recent Alation research survey. The democratization of data, data not being shared between groups, and the lack of employees' analytical skills were among the other top challenges. In addition, 98% of the survey participants said their organizations faced negative consequences because of ignoring data when making key business decisions.

Obviously, providing organizations with an abundance of information and end users with the latest analysis tools isn't translating into widespread data-driven decision-making. So, what can be done to improve employee adoption?

Data literacy requires a variety of skills to maximize the data.

Building a data-driven culture and a data-literate organization One of the key requirements for a successful data-driven culture is a workforce that not only understands the value of data, but also feels comfortable working with it. There are numerous methods organizations can use to promote the benefits of data-driven decision-making, but the key to increasing employee adoption is to help them become self-sufficient. Like any other skill, becoming self-sufficient in data analysis comes from a combination of training, mentoring, education and experience. The more self-sufficient a person becomes, the more comfortable they are performing tasks requiring those skills. The term that the IT community uses to describe this level of proficiency is data literacy. Data literacy is a person's ability to read, write, analyze, understand and utilize the data they interact with on a regular basis. An employee that is data literate is also able to effectively communicate the meaning, usage and importance of the data they use to others in the organization. Teaching employees to become data literate doesn't mean training every employee in the organization to become a citizen data scientist. The goal is to customize data literacy training so each employee has a level of knowledge that is commensurate for their role and position in the organization. Information needed for the data literacy analysis process Some of the information organizations need to gather includes: What is the employee's role in the organization (e.g., duties and responsibilities)?

How comfortable are they working with data? What is their level of frustration, and what is its root cause?

Do they have the skills they need? If not, what is the training and mentoring they recommend to help them become more self-sufficient?

What data do they work with on a regular basis (e.g., volume, complexity and the amount of analysis needed to transform it into actionable insights)?

Is there any additional data they need?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the tools they use to interact with data?