How to identify and implement embedded analytics opportunities

Embedded analytics spans both software development and data science workflows. Software development tends to focus on functional requirements. Data science and analytics tend to focus on the best way to develop models. Business users need to step back and consider both disciplines to assess embedded analytics opportunities.

To get the ball rolling, it's helpful to identify a few embedded analytics examples that may map to existing problems. Developing experience with these projects can help teams discover new embedded analytics opportunities.

Start by analyzing the user experience. Teams should also address customization and integration challenges. It's also helpful to develop an iterative process that enables embedded analytics projects to improve over time.

Here are four places to look for opportunities:

New product offerings. Sal Stangarone, partner at Michaels, Ross & Cole Ltd., a software development consultancy, said many software vendors turn to embedded analytics as part of a new product offering. The technology helps them improve their product without the need to build analytics features into their software. It lets them offer analytic capabilities as another selling point, or even as a new paid feature to improve the customer experience.

Customize the experience Once teams have identified embedded analytics opportunities, it's time to start weaving them into applications. It's helpful to think about the user experience as part of this process. Sri Raghavan, director of data science and advanced analytics at Teradata, said this first requires understanding each user's unique data and analytics needs, as well as the type of environment in which they consume these insights. For example, some analysts prefer relevant KPIs embedded directly into their apps. Next, teams need to work through customization issues when embedding analytics. Customization helps analysts focus on their areas of need. Raghavan said this usually requires finding ways to take only the relevant subsets of data and insights that are typically crammed into a large dashboard and displaying them to specific individuals or groups responsible for the task. Embedded analytics can be used for real-time insight and benefits.